Eagles Begin Homestand with Visit from Olympiques

January 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







After one of their most impressive road trips in recent memory, the Cape Breton Eagles have returned to Sydney to begin a three game home stand- starting with a pair of games against Quebec clubs who will only visit Centre 200 once this season.

Tasked with three road games against three teams in the top half of the league, including two division leaders, the Eagles picked up five of a possible six points- victories in Drummondville & Sherbrooke before falling short in the shootout in Rimouski. While the results were great, the road wasn't entirely kind to the Eagles- forward Cole Burbidge, defenseman Ales Zielinski, and goaltender Jakub Milota all sustained injuries during the trip.

Tonight Gatineau comes to town tonight to begin their weekend in the Maritimes, led by Jérémie Minville, who currently ranks 14th in league scoring. In 14th in scoring among defensemen is Tampa Bay draft pick Jan Golicic, an 18 year old who logs substantial ice time. As the Olympiques battle their own injury woes, an intriguing player to watch is Noah Florent. The first round draft choice of the Gatineau has 45 points in 31 games with his Under 18 team in Quebec, and is expected to make his QMJHL debut tonight.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

GATINEAU CAPE BRETON

7th Western Conference, Gatineau record: 11-22-6-3 (Away: 5-10-4-2) RECORD T4th Eastern Conference, Cape Breton record: 21-15-4-2 (Home: 10-8-1-1)

2-0-1-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-1

117GF/155GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 137GF/127GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Sunday, Gatineau 1 @ Shawinigan 2 (OT) LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Cape Breton 5 @ Rimouski 6 (SO)

Jérémie Minville (46 points in 41 games) LEADING SCORER Cam Squires (43 points in 36 games)

12th, 19.8%, (Away: T12th, 17.5%) POWER PLAY 9th, 22.2% (Home: 7th, 24%)

16th, 70.8% (Away: 18th, 68.6%) PENALTY KILL 8th, 80.1%, (Home: 10th, 79.7%)

Simon-Xavier Cyr, Charles Desmet, Maxine Dubé iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Ales Zielinski

