New York Sirens and Boston Fleet Complete Trade

January 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK and TORONTO - The Boston Fleet and New York Sirens have completed a trade, with Boston acquiring forward Jill Saulnier from New York in exchange for forward Taylor Girard.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jill Saulnier to the Boston Fleet," said Danielle Marmer, Fleet General Manager. "Jill has achieved so much in her hockey career, including competing in two Olympic Games, and she brings a level of competitiveness and grit that will elevate our team on the ice. Beyond her skill, Jill's experience and leadership will be invaluable in our locker room. At the same time, it's never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Taylor, who has been with us since our inaugural draft. Taylor has been an integral part of our team, and we'll miss her both on and off the ice. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in New York."

"Adding Taylor to our roster brings not only a teammate who aligns perfectly with our organization's values, but also a player whose physicality and disciplined approach to her role make her a valuable asset in a league where every inch of the ice is a hard-fought battle," said Pascal Daoust, Sirens General Manager. "Every good trade should bring something positive for all parties involved, and we can only wish the best for Jill, whose leadership and passion for the game truly set her apart!"

Girard was drafted in the ninth round (51st overall) by Boston in the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed a two-year contract with the team. The 26-year-old forward from Macomb, MI, has played in 28 career PWHL games and recorded all six of her career points (4G, 2A) in 23 games during the inaugural season. Prior to the PWHL, Girard played two professional seasons in the PHF beginning in 2021-22 following an NCAA career that included three seasons at Lindenwood University and two at Quinnipiac University. She was the first overall pick in the 2021 PHF Draft by the Connecticut Whale and earned Newcomer of the Year honors.

Saulnier was selected in the seventh round (40th overall) by New York in the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed a two-year contract ahead of the league's first season. The 32-year-old forward from Halifax, NS, has appeared in 23 career PWHL games for the Sirens, contributing two points (1G, 1A) during the 2024 campaign. A veteran international competitor with Team Canada, Saulnier is a two-time Olympian, earning a gold medal in 2022 and a silver medal in 2018. She has also competed in four IIHF Women's World Championships, earning one gold medal, two silver medals, and one bronze medal. Before her PWHL career began, the Cornell University graduate played in the CWHL from 2015-19 and in the PWHPA from 2019-23.

Debut Games:

Saulnier is expected to make her debut for the Fleet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when Boston hosts the Toronto Sceptres at 7 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center.

Girard is set to appear in her first game with the Sirens on Saturday, Jan. 25, when New York travels to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to face the Sceptres at 2 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.