Ambrose, Boreen, Coyne Schofield Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

January 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Montréal Victoire defender Erin Ambrose, Victoire forward Abby Boreen and Minnesota Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Jan. 13-19.

FIRST STAR - ERIN AMBROSE, D, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Ambrose assisted on five of the six goals the Victoire scored across their two games for the week. Friday, in Montréal's 4-2 victory over Minnesota at Place Bell, Ambrose had three assists - doubling the season's total she brought to the contest and coming within one of matching her career-high four-assist game, also against Minnesota, last April 18. On Sunday, before a PWHL Takeover Tour© sell-out crowd of 18,259 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Ambrose set up both goals in Montréal's 2-1 triumph over Ottawa. The Victoire power play went 4-for-8 (50%) for the week, and Ambrose had assists on each of the scores, including both game-winners - by Marie-Philip Poulin at 5:52 of the second period against Minnesota and by Kati Tabin at 13:47 of the third period against Ottawa. With eight assists for the season (five of them on the power play), Ambrose is tied with Toronto defender Renata Fast and Minnesota forward Taylor Heise for second in the PWHL in that category; Minnesota's Claire Thompson leads with 10. At plus-7, Ambrose is tied with Montréal teammate Mikyla Grant-Mentis for the PWHL's top ranking.

SECOND STAR - ABBY BOREEN, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Boreen scored twice - the first multiple-goal game of her PWHL career - in Friday's victory over Minnesota and added an assist against Ottawa. She drove down the right wing and slammed in a 10-foot shot off a pass from Jennifer Gardiner to open the scoring at 8:05 of the first period against her former team, then she boosted Montreal's lead to 4-1 at 10:22 of the third period, barging into the goalmouth to bury the rebound of a Catherine Dubois shot. Sunday against Ottawa, she had the secondary assist on the game-winner by Tabin. With 5-3- 8 for the season, Boreen is tied for the PWHL lead in goals and joins Ambrose in the scoring lead for the first-place Victoire, who used their two victories to create a three-point lead over the Frost. Boreen, a 24-year-old from Somerset, Wisconsin, also has surpassed the totals of goals and points (4-1- 5) she compiled in nine regular-season games with Minnesota last season.

THIRD STAR - KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD, F, MINNESOTA FROST

The Frost scored four goals across two games last week and Coyne Schofield played a role in three of the tallies. The Minnesota captain had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Sirens at Prudential Center, scoring at 1:32 of the second period to pull the Frost even at 1-1 and setting up the goal by Mellissa Channell-Watkins that provided a temporary 2-1 lead at 10:39 of the third. In addition to collecting her third multi-point performance of the season, Coyne Schofield also led all skaters with five shots in the contest and leads the league in the category with 38. The 32-year-old native of Palos Heights, Illinois also scored to pull the Frost within 3-1 at 17:22 of the second period in their 4-2 loss to Montréal. With points in eight of her 12 games this season and 5-6- 11 for the campaign, Coyne Schofield is in a three-way tie for the PWHL scoring lead with teammate Claire Thompson (1-10- 11) and New York's Sarah Fillier (5-6- 11) and is tied with six others for the PWHL lead in goals.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada Standings:

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 60 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 20 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 10 Points

