Boston Welcomes Jill Saulnier in Trade with New York

January 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet and New York Sirens have completed the second trade of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Fleet acquire forward Jill Saulnier in exchange for forward Taylor Girard.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jill Saulnier to the Boston Fleet," said Danielle Marmer, Fleet General Manager. "Jill has achieved so much in her hockey career, including competing in two Olympic Games, and she brings a level of competitiveness and grit that will elevate our team on the ice. Beyond her skill, Jill's experience and leadership will be invaluable in our locker room. At the same time, it's never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Taylor, who has been with us since our inaugural draft. Taylor has been an integral part of our team, and we'll miss her both on and off the ice. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in New York."

Saulnier was selected in the seventh round (40th overall) of the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed a two-year contract ahead of the league's first season. The 32-year-old forward from Halifax, NS, has appeared in 23 career PWHL games for the Sirens, contributing two points (1G, 1A) during the team's inaugural season. A veteran international competitor with Team Canada, Saulnier earned an Olympic gold medal in 2022 and a silver medal in 2018. She has also competed in four IIHF Women's World Championship Tournaments with Canada, earning one gold medal, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.Saulnier also played in the CWHL from 2015-19 and in the PWHPA from 2019-23.

Saulnier is expected to make her debut for the Fleet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when Boston hosts the Toronto Sceptres at 7 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center.

Girard was drafted in the ninth round (51st overall) by Boston in the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed a two-year contract.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.