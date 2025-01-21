Play Hockey and Professional Women's Hockey League Announce Inaugural PWHL Breakthrough Cup

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and PLAY Hockey today announced a multi-year partnership, establishing PLAY Hockey as a new event experience partner for the inaugural PWHL Breakthrough Cup. The partnership will also see a series of events aimed at fan development and growing girls' youth hockey, building on the PWHL's efforts to advance women's hockey at all levels.

The PWHL Breakthrough Cup powered by PLAY Hockey is a girls hockey tournament set to take place April 4-6, 2025, in Blaine, MN, bringing together teams of all ages and skill levels to pave the pathway to women's professional hockey. Held in the State of Hockey, the event also provides participants with the opportunity to interact with the stars of the PWHL while competing to be crowned PWHL Breakthrough Cup champions. Registration is now open at https://playhockey.com/pwhl-breakthrough-cup

As part of the partnership, PLAY Hockey will enhance the PWHL's grassroots hockey marketing efforts by powering select events through registration, scheduling, event operations, experiences and more.

"Seeing the passion from fans globally since the PWHL drop its first puck in 2024 has been both inspiring and game changing," said Rhys Van Kemenade, Chief Hockey Officer, PLAY Hockey. "At PLAY Hockey, we're committed to growing the game and advancing opportunities for women and girls in hockey across our global portfolio of team, individual entry, tours and development events. Partnering with the PWHL - the best women's hockey league in the world - to continue our efforts is beyond exciting."

"At the PWHL, we are committed to grassroots hockey, recognizing it as the foundation of our sport, which is why this partnership with PLAY Hockey is the perfect fit," said Jayna Hefford, Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "We know how vital it is to support young players, coaches, and communities at every level to ensure the growth and sustainability of women's hockey. Through this partnership, we know we can make a great impact on the sport and foster a lifelong love for the game in young players."

