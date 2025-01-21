New York Sirens Welcome Taylor Girard in Trade with Boston

January 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens and the Boston Fleet have completed the second trade of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Season. The Sirens acquire forward Taylor Girard in exchange for forward Jill Saulnier.

"Adding Taylor to our roster brings not only a teammate who aligns perfectly with our organization's values," said Pascal Daoust. "But also, a player whose physicality and disciplined approach to her role make her a valuable asset in a league where every inch of the ice is a hard-fought battle. Every good trade should bring something positive for all parties involved, and we can only wish the best for Jill, whose leadership and passion for the game truly set her apart!"

Girard was drafted in the ninth round (51st overall) by Boston in the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed a two-year contract. The 26-year-old forward from Macomb, MI, has played 28 career PWHL games and recorded six points (4G, 2A) in the first season. Girard turned professional during the 2021-22 season following an NCAA career that included three seasons at Lindenwood University and two at Quinnipiac University. She was the first overall pick in the 2021 NWHL/PHF Draft and made her professional debut that same year with the Connecticut Whale.

Girard is set to appear in her first game with the Sirens on Saturday, Jan. 25, when New York travels to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Sceptres at 2 p.m. ET.

Saulnier was selected in the seventh round (40th overall) by New York in the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed a two-year contract ahead of the league's first season.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.