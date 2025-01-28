Charlottetown Islanders Partner with PEINU for Nurses Night Game

January 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce a partnership with the PEI Nurses Union (PEINU) for a special Nurses Night game on Saturday, February 7th.

The Islanders will face off against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown in a celebration of the considerable contributions made by nurses across Prince Edward Island.

Barbara Brookins, President of PEI Nurses' Union

"Partnering with the Charlottetown Islanders for Nurses Night is a wonderful opportunity to recognize our members' dedication to the community they care for. Taking time to connect beyond work strengthens bonds with colleagues and celebrates the vital contributions nurses make to our community."

The PEINU represents more than 1,400 Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners who work tirelessly in acute care, long-term care, community care, mental health, and addictions. This special event is a way for the Islanders to honor their dedication and impact on our community.

Newfoundland native, Jabez Seymour, on Nurses' Night:

"Nurses don't always get the appreciation they deserve, so this is a really awesome event for some pretty incredible people. I hope they enjoy the evening, my mom [a nurse] will be watching as well and I'm excited to show my appreciation out on the ice."

The festivities will kick off with a pregame function at 6 PM, featuring a ceremonial puck drop to recognize the invaluable work of nurses. A limited number of free tickets are available for PEINU members, so act fast to secure your spot at this unforgettable game. Members can contact the PEINU office for details on how to acquire tickets.

Jason MacLean, President of the Islanders, shared his excitement about the event:

"We are thrilled to partner with the PEI Nurses Union for this special Nurses Night. This event is a small way to say thank you and show our appreciation for their incredible efforts."

Don't miss this unique opportunity to cheer on the Islanders while honoring the dedicated nurses who make a difference every day. Join us on Saturday, February 7th at 7pm, for a night of exciting hockey and heartfelt gratitude.

Buy Tickets online or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

