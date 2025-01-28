New Date for QMJHL Prospects Game

Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League is proud to announce that the first-ever QMJHL Prospects Game will finally take place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - instead of September 13 - at the Palais des sports Léopold-Drolet in Sherbrooke.

The QMJHL Prospects Game will bring together our top 40 prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"The 2026 class is full of talent, and we can't wait to show it off to scouts and the public alike, said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. This will be an opportunity for everyone to see the stars of tomorrow in action."

"We are delighted to be able to host the first-ever QMJHL Prospects Game in Sherbrooke, and to collaborate with the League to bring this special game to our home, the Palais des sports Léopold-Drolet. It's a unique opportunity for people from all over to come and see our top NHL draft prospects in action," says Sylvain Poissant, Director of Operations for the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Tickets for the QMJHL Prospects Game will go on sale soon.

