San Diego Wave FC Agrees to World-Record Transfer of Defender Naomi Girma to Chelsea FC

January 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced that it has agreed to a world-record transfer fee with Chelsea FC of the Women's Super League (WSL) for U.S. Women's National Team defender Naomi Girma. The transfer fee sets a new world record for women's soccer, as well as new records for San Diego Wave FC and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

"Naomi has been an integral part of the Club since the day she was drafted in the inaugural season, and her impact on and off the field has been immeasurable," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "While it's difficult to part ways with a player of Naomi's caliber, we are incredibly proud of all she has achieved during her time with us. She has set a high standard here, and we wish her nothing but success as she continues her career overseas. Our focus has been and will continue to be building a team to compete for championships."

Since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Girma has emerged as one of the world's best defenders. In her rookie season, Girma made 27 appearances (27 starts) while playing every single minute for all matches she was available for the Wave. She registered 176 recoveries and led all league defenders in possession while earning 2022 NWSL Rookie and Defender of the Year honors, becoming the first in league history to secure two individual awards in a rookie season.

"San Diego Wave has been such an important part of my journey," said Girma. "I'll forever be thankful for the opportunities I've had to grow here and for the incredible relationships I've built with my teammates, the sporting staff, and our amazing fans. I'm especially grateful to ownership and Cami for supporting my dream of playing in Europe. San Diego will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish nothing but the best for the team moving forward."

During the 2023 season, Girma appeared in 22 matches (20 starts) across all competitions, helping the Club secure the NWSL Shield as the league's top regular-season team. Her performance earned her the NWSL Defender of the Year award for the second consecutive season, making her the first player in league history to win the honor twice in her first two years. Girma was also named to the NWSL Best XI First Team for the second straight season, while completing 948 passes with an 88.68% accuracy rate, ranking among the top five in the league in both categories.

Last season, Girma made 21 appearances (21 starts) for the Club, while earning a league-high 91.4% passing accuracy. She was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team.

At the international level, Girma has been a key member of the USWNT since making her debut in April 2022. She has earned 44 caps and scored two goals for the United States. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Girma played every minute of the tournament and anchored the defense that conceded just two goals across six matches to secure the gold medal.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC agrees to a world record transfer fee with Chelsea FC for defender Naomi Girma.

