All-CFL Receiver Justin Hardy Returns to RedBlacks

January 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - Justin Hardy isn't going anywhere. The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed their All-CFL receiver, and unanimous 2024 Most Outstanding Player nominee to a one-year contract extension.

"Over the past two seasons, Justin has established himself as one of the league's elite receivers," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "His relentless pursuit of excellence, professionalism and leadership provide us with both consistency, and big play ability. We are thrilled to have him back for 2025."

Hardy, 32, secured his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024, finishing second in the CFL with 1,343 yards while missing a pair of games. The Washington, DC native's 97 receptions were the league's top mark, while leading the REDBLACKS with five touchdown grabs. Hardy also ran the ball nine times for 76 yards, and made seven catches for 83 yards in Ottawa's East Semi-Final matchup with the Toronto Argonauts.

"I'm glad to be staying in Ottawa for another year," said Hardy. "I'm excited to get back to work and contribute for my team as we go after the Grey Cup."

A walk-on at East Carolina in 2010, Hardy left the program in 2014 as the NCAA's all-time leader in receptions. He was selected in the fourth round, 107th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft, and would go on to appear in 73 games over the next five seasons, racking up 946 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 95 catches. After spending time with the Chicago Bears in 2021, Hardy made his way to the nation's capital in 2022, and broke out with a 2023 season that saw him record 1,009 yards and three touchdowns on 85 catches, earning an East All-Star nod.

