Damonte Coxie Staying in Toronto

January 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have re-signed American WR Damonte Coxie.

Coxie (6'3"/200lbs) played 17 games with the Argos last season hauling in 59 passes for 860 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were career highs and second most on the team. The three-year CFL veteran caught 39 passes for 787 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, averaging 20.2 yards per catch, ranking first in the CFL. The University of Memphis alum has played in 38 career regular season games in Double Blue, after joining the team in January 2022, and has compiled 113 receptions for 1,857 yards and nine touchdowns.

"I couldn't be happier staying in Toronto," said Coxie. "It's a first-class organization and I can't wait to try and run this thing back in 2025 and win another Grey Cup for the city."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.