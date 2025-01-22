Riders Release Ajou Ajou for an NFL Opportunity
January 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Canadian wide receiver Ajou Ajou to pursue an NFL opportunity.
Ajou was selected by the Roughriders in the seventh round, 59th overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft. He made his CFL debut on in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and went on to play 12 games this season, earning 20 receptions for 307 yards (a 16 yards per catch average) and two touchdowns, including a 110-yard breakout performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 7.
