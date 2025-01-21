NC Courage Acquire Japanese Midfielder Shinomi Koyama

January 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Midfielder Shinomi Koyama with Djurgårdens IF

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have completed a transfer agreement to acquire 19-year-old Japanese midfielder Shinomi Koyama from Swedish club Djurgårdens IF for an agreed-upon fee and signed her to a three-year contract through the 2027 NWSL season. Shinomi will require an international spot and will join the team upon receipt of her P1 Visa.

Shinomi captained Japan throughout the knockout stages of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2024, leading the team to a silver-medal finish alongside new Courage teammate Manaka Matsukubo. Shinomi played all but 45' of the tournament, wearing the captain's armband in four of the seven matches, and scoring one goal while starting in both the midfield and defense.

"Adding Shinomi only strengthens an already excellent midfield group for us. A young talent who has started to emerge on the world stage. Extremely cerebral, technically proficient, and an excellent passer, she will fit right into our style of play and be herself. Having her join players such as Denise O'Sullivan and Riley Jackson will make our daily environment that much better. She will be a great addition to our team along with our culture and we cannot wait to have her here in NC. I know our supporters will welcome her with open arms in the coming months! Yet another great day for our club," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

Shinomi made 13 appearances for Kobe Leonessa of the Japanese WE League in the 2022-23 season before moving to Cezero Osaka, where she made seven appearances in the 2023-24 season.

The midfielder made 21 appearances for Djurgårdens during the 2024 season, scoring four goals. Across 41 professional league appearances, Shinomi has nine goals and one assist.

Shinomi has shined for Japan at the youth level and earned her senior team debut in a 2022 friendly against New Zealand. She was recently called up to the senior team during the final window of 2024.

