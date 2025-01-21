Bay FC Defender Jen Beattie Announces Retirement from Professional Football

January 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose, Calif. - Today, Bay FC defender Jen Beattie announced her retirement from professional football. A native of Glasgow, Scotland, Beattie's decorated eighteen-year career has spanned four countries, includes 14 trophies and stints at some of the world's top clubs, and comes to a close after one season with Bay FC.

"I'm very, very grateful for everything I've been able to do through football," said Beattie. "When I look back at my career, my favorite thing of all is how fun it was. I've loved every second of it, even all the hard stuff. I would do it all again, all the injuries, the day to day, the big games. I feel so lucky to have made friends for life off the back of it as well. I've met really good people, and worked with great coaches and awesome clubs."

"I'd like to thank the fans at Bay FC - you made me feel welcome from the beginning, and I'm proud that I'll always be able to say I was there at the start of what I hope is going to be an incredible force in women's club soccer," she added.

In her lone season with Bay FC, Beattie appeared in 11 games, including two matches in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and the club's August 27 friendly vs. FC Barcelona. In November, Beattie was named the winner of the NWSL's 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, honoring her work in the community supporting and promoting breast cancer awareness and patient support. Beattie was one of 14 nominees for the prestigious honor - one from each NWSL club - and designated a donation of $35,000 to Bay Area-based non-profit Pink Ribbon Good and $5,000 to Cancer Research UK.

"On and off the pitch, Jen was a tremendous representative of our club and the Bay Area," said Sporting Director Matt Potter. "As a seasoned veteran, Jen provided leadership and experience needed during our inaugural season and quickly made an impact in the Bay Area with her community work. She will always be a part of Bay FC's story, and we wish her nothing the best in the future."

Beattie broke into the professional game at just 15 years old when she joined Scottish side Queens Park Women. Her contributions quickly helped the squad to success, reaching the final of the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup in November 2007. She changed clubs the following year, joining Celtic FC, where she remained until 2009 when she moved to Arsenal for her first of two stints with the North London club. Beattie tallied 11 goals in 43 appearances with the Gunners through 2013, helping her squad to four FA Women's Super League titles, two FA Cups, and the Women's League Cup in 2012.

Beattie moved to French Division 1 Féminine side Montpellier HSC in 2013, spending two years with the club before winning six trophies between 2015 and 2019 with Manchester City and Australian outfit Melbourne City on loan. She returned to Arsenal in 2019, tallying 127 appearances and winning another Women's League Cup before her transfer to Bay FC in February 2024.

On the international stage, Beattie represented Scotland throughout her youth and professional career. After making her senior debut at 16, she registered 142 caps and 24 goals for her country. She helped Scotland qualify for the 2017 UEFA Women's European Championships - then the team's first major tournament appearance - and represented Scotland in its tournament debut at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, scoring in a 3-3 draw with Argentina. She announced her retirement from international football in 2023.

