KK Ream Called up by U.S. U-16 Women's Youth National Team

January 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC forward KK Ream has been called up by the U.S. U-16 Women's Youth National Team for the upcoming Domestic Identity Camp. The camp will run from January 26th to February 2nd in Chula Vista, California under Head Coach Ciara Crinion.

U.S. U-16 GNT head coach Ciara Crinion has also called up 24 players, 23 of them born in 2009 with one, midfielder Loradana Paletta, born 2011. Paletta was the youngest player on the USA's title-winning 2024 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship team. All the U-16s are age-eligible for selection to the Concacaf World Cup qualifying squad, and if all goes well there, the World Cup in Morocco.

Ream was most recently called up to the U-16 squad in November 2024 to a domestic training camp held in Chula Vista, but has represented the United States at the U-15 level as well, winning the League A U-15 CONCACAF Championship in 2024. The title marked the fourth consecutive time the United States U-15 Girls' National Team has won the CONCACAF Championship. Ream buried a pivotal penalty kick in the United States shootout win over Canada in the Semi-Final.

Ten players coming to the U.S. U-16 GNT helped the USA win the 2024 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship, including forwards Carolina Reyna and Maddie DiMaria, midfielders Mia Corona, Caroline Swann and Bristol Kersh and defender Meila Brewer. Those players combined for 12 goals in the tournament with a team-leading six coming from Reyna.

U.S. U-16 GIRLS' NATIONAL TEAM (Club; Hometown)

Domestic Training Camp - Chula Vista, Calif.

Goalkeepers (3): Ella McNeal (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Manchester, Mo.), Brooke Volpp (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.), Malia Zillman (Rockford Raptors FC; Waunakee, Wisc.)

Defenders (8): Meila Brewer (Kansas City Athletics; Overland Park, Ks.), Lizette Castellanos (Albion SC San Diego; Chula Vista, Calif.), Delaney Fraser (Lamorinda SC; Concord, Calif.), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Rachel Lawless-Felarca (Sting Dallas Royal; Dallas, Texas), Piper Sistek (San Diego Surf SC; Carlsbad, Calif.), Brooklyn Vann (Cincinnati United SC; Middletown, Ohio), Elena Vera (Davis Legacy SC; Fairfield, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Karis Buehler (Slammers FC HB Koge; Fullerton, Calif.), Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Bridget Kopmeyer (Internationals SC; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.), Caroline Swann (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas)

Forwards (6): Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Lilah Helwig (FC Delco; Frackville, Pa.), Bristol Kersh (TopHat SC; Flowery Branch, Ga.), Rhea Moore (San Juan SC; Sacramento, Calif.), KK Ream (Utah Royals; Herriman, Utah), Carolina Reyna (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas)

