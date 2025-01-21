Houston Dash Sign Duke University Midfielder Maggie Graham

January 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that the team signed midfielder Maggie Graham through the 2027 season. Graham is the first collegiate player to join the team following the new collective bargaining agreement announced last September.

"We are thrilled that Maggie chose to begin her professional career in Houston and look forward to supporting her development and fostering opportunities for her to make an impact," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "She had a stellar collegiate career at Duke University and was among the best players in the nation last year. Combined with her work ethic and competitive nature we are excited about Maggie's future with the Houston Dash."

Graham spent the last five seasons at Duke University, where she led the Blue Devils to the semifinals of the 2024 Women's College Cup and the ACC regular season title as a graduate student. She scored four goals in the 2024 College Cup and finished with 14 goals and five assists in her final season with the program. The midfielder appeared in 101 matches for Duke University and started 72 games. She scored 22 goals and tallied 15 assists for the Blue Devils in regular season play.

"I am excited and grateful to begin my professional career with an organization like the Houston Dash that is committed to building a competitive team and culture that supports and develops its' players," Graham said. "I look forward to growing as a player and learning from my new teammates as I navigate this transition. I am excited to help the team succeed in any way I can. I want to thank my family and everyone in the Duke University family that helped prepare me for this opportunity."

The midfielder was a finalist for the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy following her breakout season. The Atlanta native was named the ACC Midfielder of the Year in 2024 and that was one of six end-of-year honors she received in her final season with Duke University. Those accolades include United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American honors and she was named to the All-ACC First Team. Off the field, Graham was named to the ACC Honor Roll from 2021-2024 and the All-ACC Academic Team from 2021-2023.

The midfielder was highly recruited following her high school and club soccer career in Georgia. She won the state title at Westminster High School as a freshman. She played club soccer for Tophat SC for 10 years and joined the United States U-16 Girls National Team for a camp in 2017. Graham was a multi-sport athlete in high school, competing in cross country and basketball.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.