Kansas City Current Announces Enhanced Version of Current Club

January 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced today an enhanced version of Kansas City Current's trailblazing fan membership experience, the Current Club and its associated program, the Current Kids. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more.

"We are excited to roll out a more extensive version of the Current Club for 2025," said KC Current President Raven Jemison. "Whether fans are cheering from CPKC Stadium or showing off their Current pride at home, they can enjoy a new level of connection with the Current. Members will be active participants in the moments that matter, and the community that makes Kansas City so special."

Through the Current's four-year history, the club's groundbreaking and historic success both on and off the pitch has captivated fans from around the world. Current Club will allow fans in Kansas City and across the globe to have unique digital access and attend virtual events. Current Club is a $50 membership that auto-renews on an annual basis. Starting Monday, Jan. 27, Current Club Members will have priority access to limited single match tickets through an exclusive member presale.

2025 Season Ticket Members are automatically enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Signing up for Current Club also allows fans to add their names to the wait list for future season ticket availability.

In addition to Current Club, the next generation of Current fans can connect with their favorite team in a unique way through Current Kids. This youth membership experience is $20 for kids under the age of 18 and includes benefits like a kids merchandise pack, exclusive access to kids' events at CPKC Stadium, a digital birthday card and more.

Joining the Current Club and Current Kids provides fans the following benefits:

CPKC Stadium made history in 2024 selling out all the Current's regular season home matches, as well as the NWSL Playoff Quarterfinal and NWSL Championship. As the Current's fanbase continues to grow, Current Club is an opportunity for fans both inside and outside of Kansas City to proudly support the team while receiving exclusive benefits and access.

Fans can sign up for a Current Club or Current Kids membership on KansasCityCurrent.com/current-club.

