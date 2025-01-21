Houston Dash Sign Free Agent Midfielder Danielle Colaprico

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed midfielder Danielle Colaprico through the 2026 season, the team announced today. The midfielder brings extensive playoff experience to the Dash midfield following eight postseason campaigns over the last decade.

"Danielle is an impactful addition to our roster as we look to build a competitive team that will consistently challenge for titles. She has established herself as one of the most competitive and consistent players in our league with noteworthy accolades throughout her career," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "We look forward to her arrival and the impact she brings to the team and our community."

Colaprico has won three trophies throughout her professional career, most recently with San Diego Wave FC where she won the NWSL Shield in 2023 and the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2024. She finished with 45 appearances for San Diego and helped the team reach the semifinals of the 2023 NWSL playoffs.

"I'm so excited to join the Houston Dash as they embark on this ambitious project under new leadership," Colaprico said. "I am grateful for the support and belief from club leadership to bring a new identity to the team. I understand the responsibility that comes with that and look forward to embracing this challenge with my new teammates."

The New Jersey native was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NWSL Draft by Chicago Stars FC. She spent the next eight years with Chicago and patrolled the midfield for more than 150 games. She scored six goals for the Stars and was named to the NWSL Second XI in three consecutive seasons from 2015-2017. Her accolades include Rookie of the Year honors in 2015.

She led Chicago to the postseason in seven consecutive seasons and reached the 2021 NWSL Championship. She also helped the Stars reach the final of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. She competed abroad during her time with Chicago from 2016-2019. She joined Adalaide United FC in Australia for two campaigns and won the W-League Championship with Sydney FC during the 2018-2019 season.

At the international level, she has earned two caps with the U.S. Women's National Team, making her debut at the senior level on Nov. 8, 2018, against Portugal. She also represented the United States at the U-23 level and won the Six Nations Tournament in 2015.

Colaprico played collegiate soccer at the University of Virginia from 2011-2014 and left the program as the all-time leader in assists (44) appearances (100). She led the Cavaliers to the College Cup all four years and reached the final of the tournament in 2014.

