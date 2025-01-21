Racing Sets 2025 Preseason Roster as Training Kicks Off

January 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC celebrates a goal

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC celebrates a goal(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC on Tuesday announced its initial preseason roster as the team prepares to open training toward the 2025 season - its second under coach Bev Yanez.

The current squad consists of 28 contracted players, including recent signings Allie George, Ella Hase and Sarah Weber - each former college standouts who signed their first professional contracts with Racing. The club also extended preseason training invitations to goalkeepers Maddy Anderson (Mississippi State) and Kaitlyn Parks (Michigan State); midfielders Meg Boade (UCLA) and Makayla DeMelo (Long Beach State); and forwards Katie O'Kane (Utah) and Holly Ward (Texas).

The first week of preseason includes a mix of testing, physicals, onboarding and training. Searching for some warmer weather, Racing will twice travel to Florida to train and compete in scrimmages against fellow NWSL squads. The club will also spend time in market, playing intrasquad scrimmages and training with Racing youth academy prospects.

Racing returned 25 players from last year's roster, accounting for 79% of the team's minutes played and 81% of the team's scoring. Louisville re-signed defender Arin Wright and extended the contract of goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer over the offseason in addition to executing 2025 options for midfielder Jordan Baggett, forward Uchenna Kanu and defender Elli Pikkujämsä.

Two goalkeepers - Olivia Sekany and Madison White - are on loan and not yet with the team. Forward Kirsten Wright remains on the season-ending injury list.

Louisville narrowly missed the NWSL Playoffs in 2024, placing ninth. However, the team set new marks in points, wins, goals scored and total attendance while also hitting a new high for single-game attendance with 11,365 on hand for a 5-1 win over Utah on April 20.

Racing's 2025 regular season kicks off the weekend of March 14-16 and runs until early November. A full schedule is pending, with season, group and premium tickets on sale now by visiting RacingLouFC.com/tickets.

Racing Louisville FC's 2025 preseason roster

Goalkeepers: Maddy Anderson (NRI), Jordyn Bloomer, Katie Lund, Kaitlyn Parks (NRI), Olivia Sekany (LOAN), Madison White (LOAN)

Defenders: Ángela Barón, Allie George, Ella Hase, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Elli Pikkujämsä (INTL), Arin Wright

Midfielders: Jordan Baggett, Meg Boade (NRI), Ary Borges (INTL), Makayla DeMelo (NRI), Savannah DeMelo, Marisa DiGrande, Kayla Fischer, Taylor Flint, Linda Motlhalo (INTL, NYR), Maddie Pokorny

Forwards: Elexa Bahr (NYR), Bethany Balcer, Janine Beckie, Milly Clegg (INTL, NYR), Uchenna Kanu (INTL), Katie O'Kane (NRI), Emma Sears, Holly Ward (NRI), Sarah Weber, Kirsten Wright (SEI)

INTL: International slot player

LOAN: On loan with another club

NYR: Not yet reported

NRI: Non-roster invitee

SEI: Season-ending injury list

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.