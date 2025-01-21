San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 Preseason Roster

January 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club's 2025 preseason roster ahead of the team's first training session on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Led by Head Coach Jonas Eidevall, who is in his first full season at the helm, the Wave enters training camp with 23 players on the preseason roster, all of which are under contract for 2025.

Joining the Club for the coming campaign are eight new players with Nigerian internationals Favour Emmanuel and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, German/American midfielder Gia Corley, goalkeeper Didi Haračić, along with former collegiate players Trinity Armstrong, Trinity Byars, and Quincy McMahon. Colombian defender Sintia Cabezas has joined Lexington SC on loan.

The Wave also re-signed goalkeeper Hillary Beall and defender Kristen McNabb to new contracts. In addition, forward Kyra Carusa's 2025 player option was exercised.

San Diego Wave FC 2025 Training Camp Roster

as of Jan. 21, 2025

GOALKEEPERS (3): Hillary Beall, Didi Haračić, Kailen Sheridan

DEFENDERS (9): Trinity Armstrong, Sintia Cabezas (LOAN), Naomi Girma, Hanna Lundkvist (INTL - SWE), Quincy McMahon, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni (INT - FRA), Kaitlyn Torpey (INTL - AUS, NYR), Kennedy Wesley

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, Gia Corley, Favour Emmanuel (INT - NGA), Savannah McCaskill

FORWARDS (7): Trinity Byars (SEI), Kyra Carusa, Delphine Cascarino (INTL - FRA), Makenzy (Doniak) Robbe, Mya Jones (INTL - CAN, NYR), Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (INTL - NGA), María Sánchez

KEY:

INTL: International Player

LOAN: On Loan

NYR: Not Yet Reported

SEI: Season Ending Injury

