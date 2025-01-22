Panthers Defensive Lineman Signs to CFL's Toronto Argonauts

January 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE - Bay Area Panthers defensive lineman Daymond Williams has signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

"We are excited to see Daymond continue his career in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts," said Bay Area Panthers' Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is a powerful, high-motor defensive lineman who has the quickness and athleticism to be successful at the next level."

After a standout collegiate career at the University at Buffalo, and a rookie mini-camp invitation from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams initially signed with the Panthers, the 2023 Indoor Football League's National Champion team, in the fall of 2024 for the franchise's fourth season, which is scheduled to start this spring.

"We are very proud of all our players who receive the opportunity to play in the NFL, CFL and UFL. Daymond Williams signing with the Argonauts is now the next man up," said Keefe.

The Bay Area Panthers will host their season home opener on Sunday, March 30 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. To buy tickets, or for more information, click here.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.