Arizona Rattlers Announce Open Tryout for 2025 Season
January 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Arizona Rattlers News Release
The Arizona Rattlers are excited to host an open tryout on Saturday, March 1, 2025! This is your chance to showcase your skills in front of the Rattlers coaching staff and compete for a spot on the 2025 roster.
The event is open to the public, and fans are encouraged to attend and support the players. Admission is free, offering the community a unique opportunity to connect with the Rattlers organization and witness future talent in action.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Time: 1 PM (Registration starts at 12 PM)
Location: Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
Cost: $80 (cash or money order only, no personal checks)
What to Expect:
Participants must bring cleats, shorts, and any personal accessories needed for the tryout. This non-contact event does not require pads or helmets. Athletes should arrive ready to compete. Street closures may affect arrival, so plan to arrive early.
Player Parking: Parking is reserved for players only in Lot E of the arena.
Film and Resumes: Links to film and player resumes can be sent to scouting@azrattlers.com.
