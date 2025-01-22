Freight Sign Sam Houston State Quarterback

January 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of Quarterback Keegan Shoemaker for the 2025 season.

Shoemaker is from Prosper, Texas, and attended Prosper High School. At Prosper, Shoemaker won multiple awards at the Quarterback position. He was awarded First-Team All-District after throwing for 4,336 yards and 39 touchdowns during his high school career.

Shoemaker left Prosper High School as a career leader in passing yards after he threw 23 touchdowns on 2,329 yards during his senior season. He led his team to a 9-3 record in the 6A ranks.

After high school, Shoemaker attended Lafayette College. Shoemaker was selected as the Patriot League Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was chosen as the team's offensive MVP after he took over as starting quarterback in week three.

Shoemaker set a freshman single-season record for passing yards with 2,540, leading the Patriot League in total offense. During his only season with Lafayette, Shoemaker accumulated 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

In 2020, Shoemaker transferred to Sam Houston State University. In 2021, Shoemaker saw action in eight games for his team. He completed 23 of his 42 passes, threw for 294 yards, and gained 3 touchdowns.

During his 2022 season with the team, he appeared in seven games and finished with 1,122 passing yards along with 6 touchdowns. He threw a season-high 319 yards and two touchdowns against Abilene Christian.

In 2023, Shoemaker started in 11 games for Sam Houston and threw for 2,507 and 15 touchdowns.

