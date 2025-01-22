Pirates Re-Sign WR Isaac Zico for 2025

January 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have re-signed Isaac Zico for the upcoming Indoor Football League Season. Last year Zico only played in eight regular season games due to injury, which at one time was thought to be season ending, still the 6'0", 200 lb. wideout returned for the final game of the season against Tulsa. He finished the regular season with 30 receptions for 375 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 219 yards with a 52 yard touchdown return against Iowa.

Zico started all three Pirate playoff games recording five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. In the IFL National Championship game against Arizona he had three receptions for 35 yards, rushed once for three yards and returned two kickoffs for 14 more.

In 2023 Zico enjoyed his best season with the Pirates as he was an All-Indoor Football League First-Team performer. That season he played in all 15 regular season games and led the IFL with 83 receptions. He was second in the league with 959 receiving yards and second with 23 touchdown receptions. The Atlanta, GA native averaged 5.5 catches per game (2nd), and 63.9 yards per game (3rd) along with 11.5 yards per reception. He also added four two-point conversion receptions.

Zico had five receptions for 58 yards in the Pirates playoff game against Sioux Falls to end his season with 88 total receptions for 1,017 yards. The former Purdue University wideout had an IFL single game high of 14 receptions against Iowa. His 157 receiving yards in that game were a personal best. An undrafted free agent with Tennessee and Arizona in the National Football League in 2019, Zico also had a nine reception game for 111 yards and three scores against Tulsa.

Zico has appeared in 33 regular season games with the Pirates over three seasons accounting for 154 receptions for 1,913 yards with 37 touchdowns. He also has rushed seven times for 23 yards, returned 40 kickoffs for 651 yards and two touchdowns, and notched one UNO on special teams.

This will actually be Zico's fifth contract with Massachusetts. The Pirates acquired Zico from the Louisville Xtreme dispersal draft after that team ceased operations in 2021. Zico did not appear in any games that season for the IFL Champions. That same season he also played in The Spring League and scored the game winning touchdown in the Mega Bowl. In 2019 Zico also had a short stint in the Canadian Football League with Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.