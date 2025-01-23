Steamwheelers Sign Veteran Qb Daquan Neal for 2025 Season
January 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Quad City Steamwheelers News Release
The Quad City Steamwheelers have added veteran quarterback Daquan Neal to their roster for the 2025 season.
Neal brings a wealth of experience to Quad City, having played for the Iowa Barnstormers, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Vegas Knight Hawks, and most recently, the Bay Area Panthers. In 2024 with the Panthers, Neal showcased his dual-threat abilities, racking up over 1,500 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and 748 rushing yards with 24 rushing touchdowns.
Neal burst onto the IFL scene during his rookie year, earning 2019 MVP honors with an incredible 2,580 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and 694 rushing yards with 24 rushing touchdowns. His talent and experience make him a key addition to the Steamwheelers' offense.
