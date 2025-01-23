Sharks Announce Final Free Agent Tryout for 2025 Season

January 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks, will host their final free agent workout for the upcoming 2025 season on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025, from 10 am to 12 pm at University Christian. Registration and check-in will begin at 9 am.

The Sharks are entering their second season in the Indoor Football League (IFL), which consists of 17 established teams. The IFL also partners with the XFL, allowing players to float between the two leagues.

The Sharks are proud to be one of the winningest Arena Football franchises in the country. Head Coach Jason Gibson enters his third season with the Sharks and his 24th season of Arena Football. He has a winning tradition and because of that, over 53 players during his tenure have had the opportunity to advance their football careers into the NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL.

Three players were signed from our 2023 free-agent workouts that finished the season on the Sharks 24-man roster. OL Taylor Sanders, WR Khalil McClain, and DB Harrison Poole.

Due to the success and the overwhelming response from free agents, space is limited per tryout.

Free agents can secure their spot for the February 22nd tryout by visiting https://www.jaxsharks.info/tryouts

