Pirates Re-Sign OL Navaughn Donaldson

January 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - Offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson has re-signed with the Pirates for the 2025 season. This will be his third season with the team. Last year the 6'7", 335 lb. native of Miami, FL started 15 games for Massachusetts as he missed only one contest. Donaldson also started every game in the playoffs including the Indoor Football League Championship game vs. Arizona.

Donaldson's play on the offensive line is one of the major reasons the Pirates had the only back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards as Jimmie Robinson gained 1,155 yards in 18 games. Donaldson's run blocking produced 4.2 yards per carry, which was tied for fifth in the league.

Over the last two seasons Donaldson has started all 28 games in which he has appeared.

In 2023 Donaldson was a member of the Indoor Football League's All-Rookie Team.

He helped to establish the Pirates offense as fourth in the IFL in scoring with 50.1 points per game. He helped Massachusetts gain 248.8 yards per contest, good for third in the IFL. Donaldson, who was a former undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2022, aided the Pirates' passing game which was fourth in the league averaging 172.0 passing yards each night.

Donaldson played collegiately at the University of Miami (FL) making 43 starts in four seasons. He appeared in 48 career games for the Hurricanes and made an impact as a true freshman. He was honored for his stellar play by being named a 2017 Freshman All-American and receiving All-Atlantic Coast Conference Honorable Mention honors. Donaldson was also named an ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his play against Notre Dame helping Miami gain 374 yards offensively. That season the Hurricanes finished 10-3 and were ranked 13th in the Nation.

Donaldson was a versatile offensive lineman playing right tackle, right guard, and left guard. The 'Canes had an overall record of 31 and 19 while Donaldson was at "The U," he helped his team to four bowl games and twice had season-ending rankings in the top 25.

