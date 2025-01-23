Blizzard Re-Sign Quarterback Max Meylor for the 2025 Season

January 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Max Meylor (6-3, 220) has re-signed with the Green Bay Blizzard. As fans may have heard on Strictly Blizzness, Meylor is back for another year of Blizzard football. He is a Mount Horeb, Wisconsin native and has been with the team since the beginning of the 2023 season, making this his third year on the team. Meylor has been the starting quarterback in 25 games over the last two seasons.

Before joining the Green Bay Blizzard, Meylor played college football for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. There, he threw for 4,328 yards and 47 touchdowns. In 2021, Meylor was named Wisconsin International Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was named first team All-WIAC. Following this, Meylor began his professional career while staying in his home state of Wisconsin.

In 2023, the Warhawk found a place on the Green Bay Blizzard. He split time at the quarterback position with Ja'Rome Johnson. Meylor appeared in 11 games, starting in eight. In those games, he threw for 1,240 and added 340 yards on the ground, accounting for 36 touchdowns (23 passing, 13 rushing). Unfortunately, the team finished with a 7-8 record, missing the playoffs by a few games, but this may have fueled the team's determination to come back stronger.

The following season, Meylor re-signed and helped the Blizzard to a historic 13-3 record. This was the most wins in one season in franchise history. That year, the team made the playoffs as the top seed in the IFL Eastern Conference and hosted two playoff games. Through 17 games, Meylor passed for 2,765 yards (fourth most in the IFL) and 42 touchdowns. He also contributed 469 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns.

For the past two seasons, the Green Bay Blizzard has been top five in passing yards in the IFL. Meylor's connection to fellow UW-Whitewater alumni and Blizzard Offensive Coordinator Matt Behrendt may have been a factor in this success. In the upcoming season, Coach Behrendt's former Blizzard teammate Marquel Willis will join the coaching staff as a receiver's coach. The chemistry between the two could poise Green Bay to command another great offense.

Training camp is less than two months away as the season kicks off on the road March 21! Once again, the team is determined to regroup and push themselves further than before. Many returning players including Meylor share the same thought. Simply put, there is "unfinished business."

Follow the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, and X for more news on signings and more! Or bookmark greenbayblizzard.com and check back regularly.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.