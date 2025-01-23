Jacksonville Announces Free Agent Workout for 2025 Season
January 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks News Release
The Jacksonville Sharks are set to host their final free agent workout for the 2025 season on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time: 10 AM - 12 PM (Registration begins at 9 AM)
Location: University Christian, 5520 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cost: $65 pre-registration, $75 day of tryout
Testing Includes:
40-Yard Dash
5-10-15 Short Shuttle
3-Cone Drill
Broad Jump
Bench Press (225 reps)
The Sharks coaching staff will evaluate potential players based on these results and individual drills to identify talent for the 2025 roster. With high interest and overwhelming response from free agents, spots are limited.
Secure your place today by visiting https://bit.ly/3XUBuTW.
