Yankees Name Aaron Bossi as Tampa Tarpons' Next Manager

January 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2025 coaching staff, led by new manager Aaron Bossi. Bossi replaces James Cooper, who will serve as the Hudson Valley Renegades' manager in 2025.

Bossi enters his ninth season in the Yankees organization and his first as manager of the Tampa Tarpons. He made his professional coaching debut in 2021, serving as the defensive coach for High-A Hudson Valley. The 31-year-old skipper was expected to serve as the defensive coach for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had spent the three previous seasons (2017-2019) assisting rehabbing players at the Yankees' minor league complex.

In 2024, Bossi served as the Defensive & Base Running Coach for Double-A Somerset Patriots, a position he had held since 2022. The Patriots reached the playoffs in three straight seasons during his tenure, advancing all the way to the Eastern League Championship in 2022 and 2024.

In 2016, the Yankees signed Bossi (catcher/infielder) as a non-drafted free agent. He played one season with the GCL Yankees East, hitting .333 (19-for-57) in 22 games. Bossi played four seasons (2013-2016) at Marshall University (W. Va.), where he was named to the ABCA Mideast All-Region First Team as a senior. Beyond the diamond, Bossi earned his B.S. at Marshall and a master's degree in business administration from Columbia College.

The Tarpons' Affiliate Coaching and Support Staff will see a bunch of new faces in 2025, with only Esteban Morales (Strength & Conditioning Coach) and Michael Pascento (Clubhouse Manager) returning from the previous staff.

New additions to the Tarpons' staff in 2025 includes: Ryan Mossman (Pitching Coach), Edwin Beard (Hitting Coach), Josciel Veras (Defensive Coach), Maegan Manrow (Athletic Trainer), and Chris Nyden (Video & Tech Assistant).

