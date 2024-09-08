Tarpons drop season finale to Blue Jays, 4-2

September 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons shortstop Roderick Arias

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (30-32) dropped their season finale to the Dunedin Blue Jays (35-29) at GMS Field on Sunday afternoon. The Tarpons took the lead in the fifth, but the Blue Jays stormed back for three in the seventh to take the matinée, 4-2. RHP Andrew Landry gave the Tarpons a solid start, pitching four strong innings. DH Roderick Arias (2-for-5, 1R, 2 doubles) scored a run and picked up two doubles in the loss.

Landry (4.0IP, 1H, 1R/0ER, 2BB, 1K) only allowed one hit in his final outing of the season. The right-hander was pitch efficient, throwing only 50 pitches in his four innings of work. Landry did not get many swings and misses, but he did limit hard contact. Of the twelve balls put in play against him, only one was hard-hit.

In the first with one away, Arjun Nimmala sent a double to right field. He moved to third on a groundout and then came around to score the game's first run when Sean Keys reached on a fielding error.

Fast forward to the fifth, Arias hustled out his second double of the game. Arias tagged up to third base on a lineout to right field. LF Dillon Lewis and CF Marshall Toole walked to load the bases with two away for Tampa. 2B Austin Green came through for the Tarpons with a two-run single to right field to put Tampa ahead in the fifth.

The Blue Jays jumped back in front in the seventh. Aaron Parker ripped a 109.1 MPH down the left field line, and then Eddie Micheletti walked. Brock Tibbits put Dunedin back in front with his first home run of the season, a three-run homer, just over the right field wall.

The Tampa Tarpons will return to action for the 2025 season on April 4th in Lakeland to take on the Flying Tigers. Until then, enjoy your offseason, and as always, Go Tarpons!

Images from this story

Florida State League Stories from September 8, 2024

