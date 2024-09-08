Tortugas Walk into Postseason on Henley's Walk-off Walk

September 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Kyle Henley's walk-off walk capped off the 2024 regular season as the Daytona Tortugas finished their final contest before the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Bradenton Marauders at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday night.

Daytona overcame a season-high 16 runners left on base to finish the regular season 64-64 after back-to-back walk-off victories, while Bradenton ends the season 54-77.

After a 92-minute rain delay pregame, Daytona had an opportunity to score in the second as Zander Mueth walked the first two batters of the inning. A flyout to left moved a runner to third, but Mueth got out of the inning with no damage.

Meanwhile, Daytona starter Cole Schoenwetter started off his night well. After a pair of first-inning runners, the right-hander threw 1-2-3 second and third frames. In the fourth, though, two walks began the inning. However, a fielder's choice, caught stealing and strikeout got the righty out of the inning.

Schoenwetter turned in his longest outing as a Tortuga, spinning 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out five before handing off a scoreless game to Adrian Herrera in the fifth.

Herrera was promptly greeted with one out in the fifth by Yordany De Los Santos, who blasted a solo home run to left field, giving Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

Daytona, meanwhile, failed to score off two singles in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the sixth, though, Daytona finally broke through against Bradenton reliever Carlos Castro. Jack Moss led off with a walk, then he motored all the way home on a Ryan McCrystal RBI double that tied the game at one. Daytona had a chance to take the lead, but left the bases loaded. However, it was now 1-1.

The game stayed tied as Herrera buckled down with scoreless sixth and seventh innings, working around a one-out single and hit batter in the latter frame. In the eighth, Herrera again found himself in trouble, with two singles putting runners on the corners with one out.

At that point, Jimmy Romano entered the game and picked up a pair of huge strikeouts to end the inning. He then returned for the ninth and retired the first two batters of the inning. However, a bunt single and walk put two on for Carlos Caro, who ripped a drive to deep left, but Esmith Pineda ran it down before hitting the wall, finishing off 1.2 scoreless innings for Romano (1-0), who was in line for his first career victory.

The stage set, Peyton Stovall walked to begin the ninth, then went to third on a double by Ariel Almonte. Moss then was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs. After a fielder's choice recorded the first out at the plate, Henley made the most of his only plate appearance of the night as he fought back from a 1-2 count to draw a bases-loaded walk, forcing home Almonte on the free pass to give Daytona a 2-1 victory.

The Tortugas will turn their attention to game one of the FSL East Division playoffs against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:35 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Gates will open at 5:30. Tickets to Tuesday's game can be purchased online HERE or at the Tortugas box office. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv/Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.