Marauders Walked-off for Second-Straight Night in Season-Finale

September 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - In their season-finale at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, the Daytona Tortugas walked-off the Bradenton Marauders 2-1 on Sunday night.

After a weather delay of about an hour and a half, the Marauders and Tortugas took the field. In his final start of the season, Zander Mueth walked three and struck out one in three scoreless frames.

Neither side scored until Yordany De Los Santos belted a solo-home run to left field in the top of the fifth to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

Daytona responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Jack Moss reached to start the frame on a walk issued by Carlos Castillo before scoring on a Ryan McCrystal double two batters later to tie the game. After the McCrystal double, Carlos Sanchez reached on error to place runners at first and third. Jacob Bimbi then entered out of the bullpen, striking out the first batter in Diego Omana and walking Yerlin Confidan to load the bases for Sammy Stafura who struck out swinging to end the threat.

Both sides had chances late in the contest with Daytona leaving runners on base in eight of the nine innings for a total of 16 men left.

In the ninth, De Los Santos hit an infield bunt single with two outs and reached second on a throwing error from Jimmy Romano (1-0). Ethan Lege walked to bring up Carlos Caro who belted a ball to the warning track in left field and Esmith Pineda made a leaping catch at the wall to keep the game tied at one.

In the bottom of the frame, Clevari Tejada (1-2) walked Stovall who then reached third on a double from Ariel Almonte. After intentionally walking Moss, Tejada induced a fielder's choice before walking Kyle Henley to bring in the winning run.

Fans looking to purchase season tickets for 2025 can give us a call at (941) 747-3031 or visit our website at BradentonMarauders.com for more information!

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.