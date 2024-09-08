Blue Jays End 2024 Season with Sixth Consecutive Win

September 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - The Blue Jays wrapped up the 2024 season on a high note, winning their sixth consecutive game, 4-2 over Tampa on Sunday afternoon at Steinbrenner Field.

Dunedin's 69-61 record stands as the third best overall record in the Florida State League this season, and the team's best record since 2019.

The Blue Jays jumped on the board first in the top of the first. Arjun Nimmala doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on an error to give Dunedin a 1-0 advantage.

Colby Holcombe kept the lead in place, opening the contest with three scoreless innings. Gage Stanifer took over in the fourth and stranded two runners on to keep it 1-0 Jays.

In the fifth, the Tarpons broke through. After loading the bases with two outs, Austin Green punched a two-RBI single to right field that put Tampa up 2-1.

The game's deciding swing came in the top of the seventh inning. Aaron Parker opened the frame with a double and Eddie Micheletti followed with a walk, setting up Brock Tibbitts with runners on first and second. Tibbitts delivered for Dunedin, roping an opposite field, three-run homer to put the Jays ahead for good, 4-2. The shot was his first as a pro.

Luis Torres finished the game on the mound, retiring all nine batters he faced to end the season with a three-inning save.

Dunedin's season-ending six game win streak matches the team's longest of the season, last achieved in April.

The D-Jays are set to return to action on April 4, 2025, hosting Fort Myers on opening day at TD Ballpark.

