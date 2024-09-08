Threshers Rally in 9th, Beat Mets 10-7 in 10 Innings

September 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers stunned the St. Lucie Mets with a 10-7 victory in 10 innings in the season finale on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

The Mets led 6-4 with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth. Carter Mathison and Joel Dragoo hit consecutive doubles off Joseph Yabbour to make it 6-5. Carson DeMartini then hit a game-tying single to make it 6-6.

The Mets scored the free runner in the top of the 10th on a double play ball hit by Yohairo Cuevas. Brady Day tied the game 7-7 with a RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Then with two outs Avery Owusu-Asiedu blasted a three-run walk-off homer vs. Yabbour to win the game.

The Mets finished the season 45-84. They were aiming to avoid the 84th loss which tied the franchise record for losses in a season set last year. The 2024 team ended with one more win than the 2023 squad.

Irving Coto pitched 3.0 perfect innings of relief leading up to the ninth inning.

Nick Roselli went 2 for 5 with a double and three runs scored. He finished with a .309 batting average in his 18 games.

Cuevas was 2 for 4 and reached base three times.

Continue to check stluciemets.com and the St. Lucie Mets social media channels (@stluciemets) throughout the offseason for updates on Mets spring training and the 2025 St. Lucie season.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.