Tarpons' late rally falls short, drop finale to Flying Tigers 6-5

April 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (2-1) failed to complete the Opening Weekend sweep and fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at "The Tank", 6-5. Tampa stormed back from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game in the seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.

RHP Greysen Carter made his professional debut, striking out four batters over three innings of work. The Vanderbilt product ran into early trouble as the Flying Tigers loaded the bases in each of the first two innings. Carter escaped the first without allowing a run, but Cristian Sanchez came home on a bases-loaded balk in the second, giving Lakeland a 1-0 lead.

LHP Tyler Matzek began his Minor League rehab assignment Sunday, replacing Carter in the fourth. The 34-year-old lefty, who most recently pitched for the Atlanta Braves, signed with the Yankees this offseason. Akil Baddoo, also on a rehab assignment, drove in a run with a ground ball RBI single off Matzek.

2B Austin Green recorded Tampa's first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Luke Stofel, who replaced Lakeland starter Hayden Minton after four hitless innings. Green's liner just cleared Woody Hadeen's glove at shortstop and dropped into left field. CF Marshall Toole followed with a single, giving Tampa its best scoring chance to that point, but SS Roderick Arias grounded out to end the threat.

In the sixth, Brian Serven extended Lakeland's lead with a bases-loaded, two-run double, putting the Flying Tigers ahead 5-0.

Tampa got on the board in the bottom half of the inning after RF Brian Sanchez, C Engelth Urena, and LF Tyler Wilson drew walks to load the bases. Green delivered again, ripping his second single of the day to left, scoring Sanchez.

The Tarpons' offense came alive in the seventh. With runners on the corners, Sanchez crushed a 3-1 pitch from Ronny Chalas to deep center for a stand-up RBI triple. Urena followed with a sacrifice fly to center, bringing Tampa within one. 3B Parks Harber was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a Wilson single. Green capped off the rally with his third hit of the game-a game-tying RBI single up the middle to make it 5-5.

Lakeland wasted no time responding. In the eighth, Jackson Strong drove in the go-ahead run with a single to left. That proved to be the difference, as Tampa was held scoreless the rest of the way.

The Tarpons return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Fort Myers to take on the Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium.

