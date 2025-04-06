Marauders Shutout 7-0 in Series Finale Versus Tortugas

April 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders dropped the rubber match of their three-game series with the Daytona Tortugas 7-0 on Sunday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Jhonny Severino notched three of the Marauders four hits on the night. Camden Janik also earned his first professional hit with a line-drive single to right in the top of the seventh.

Both teams exchanged scoreless innings over the game's first three frames. Marauders starter Zander Mueth was stellar over that stretch, retiring the first nine batters he faced in order, while fanning four.

However, in the bottom of the fourth, Daytona loaded the bases on two infield singles and a hit batter. With one out, Mueth sent a wild pitch to the backstop that brought home the game's first run, making it 1-0 Daytona.

The next hitter was Carter Graham, who severed a soft liner to center for an RBI single that doubled the lead. Benard Moon followed with a sacrifice fly to center that increased Bradenton's deficit to 3-0.

The Tortugas added on two more runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings to cap scoring at 7-0.

Daytona reliever J.P. Ortiz earned the win, after tossing four shutout innings of two-hit ball.

With the loss, Bradenton falls to 1-2 while Daytona moves to 2-1. The Marauders will enjoy an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game series versus the Palm Beach Cardinals at LECOM Park.

First pitch on Tuesday's home opener is slated for 5:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

