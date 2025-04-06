Cates Dominates in Debut, But Jays Fall in Series Finale
April 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
The Dunedin Blue Jays fell by a score of 4-2 to the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their three-game series finale.
RHP Austin Cates (5 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 0 BB, 2 K) threw five shutout innings in his professional debut. Cates, last year's seventh round draft pick by Toronto, did not allow an extra base hit.
C Brock Tibbitts (2-for-4, RBI, BB) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the 1st inning for his first hit of the season. Tibbitts also recorded his first multi-hit game of 2025. In 26 career games for Dunedin, Tibbitts is batting .273 with 1 HR, 7 RBI, and a .727 OPS.
Images from this story
Dunedin Blue Jays pitcher Austin Cates
