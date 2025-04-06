Hammerheads Blank Mets 6-0 in Series Finale

April 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads pitched their second shutout in three games and defeated the St. Lucie Mets 6-0 in the Sunday series finale at Clover Park. Jupiter took two of three in the series.

The top storyline of the day was the return to game action for Mets prospect Matt Allan. The Mets third round pick from the 2019 draft had not pitched in a game since 2019 due to the canceled 2020 season and multiple elbow surgeries.

Allan pitched 2.2 shutout innings and struck out five batters. He scattered two hits and walked one. Allan struck out three batters in the first inning. He surrendered a leadoff triple in the second inning to Dillon Head but rebounded with consecutive strikeouts and a ground out to escape unscathed.

Allan retired the first two batters of the third inning then walked Andres Valor to top out at 44 pitches.

It was the first game for Allan since August 31, 2019 for the then short-season Brooklyn Cyclones. The 2020 minor league season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Allan was slated to begin the 2021 season with Brooklyn when the Cyclones were bumped up to High-A but Tommy John surgery ended his season before he made a start. An ulnar nerve transposition surgery and a second Tommy John surgery further delayed his return until this season.

On Sunday, the Hammerheads broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Micah McDowell beat out a potential inning-end double play ground ball and Abrahan Ramirez scored from third base to make it 1-0.

The Hammerheads pulled away with two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and two more in the ninth. Head hit another triple in the seventh inning to drive in a run. In the ninth Head singled, stole two bases and scored on a Jacob Jenkins-Cowart RBI single.

The Mets only mustered three hits, all singles. Marco Vargas was 2 for 2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Daiverson Gutierrez recorded the other Mets hit.

Jupiter pitchers Keyner Benitez (4.0 innings), Luke Lashutka (3.0 innings) and Jake Faherty (2.0 innings) combined for the three-hit shutout.

The Mets (1-2) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday to start a six-game series at the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch from Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday is 6:30 p.m.

