Graham's Bomb, Dominant Pitching Sets Tone in Series-Clinching Win

April 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Carter Graham hit an impressive home run and drove in three, Kenya Huggins and JP Ortiz each spun 4.0 scoreless innings, and the Daytona Tortugas cruised to a 7-0 win over the Bradenton Marauders to win the first series of the season on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (2-1) held Bradenton (1-2) to just four hits and took advantage of a litany of free baserunners, much to the delight of a large crowd that capped off a weekend where Daytona drew over 7,600 fans, their best weekend since 2019.

Early on, pitching dominated on both sides. Huggins allowed a bloop single with one out in the first and threw a wild pitch, but that was the only offense for either side in the first three innings.

Huggins buckled down and retired the next seven hitters, but Bradenton starter Zander Mueth did one better, setting down the first nine Tortugas, including five strikeouts.

A wind-aided misplay turned a routine fly into a leadoff double for Bradenton in the fourth, but Huggins buckled down and retired the next three batters, finishing off a strong start in which he threw 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, and struck out three.

In the bottom of the fourth, Daytona finally got to Mueth. Kyle Henley legged out an infield single, then Carlos Sanchez beat out a bunt. Alfredo Duno was then plunked to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Mueth uncorked a wild pitch to score Henley. Graham then ripped an RBI single and Bernard Moon lifted a sacrifice fly to put Daytona in front 3-0.

After Ortiz threw a scoreless fifth, the Tortugas added to the lead. Two hit batters began the frame, and Henley beat out a bunt to again load the bases with no outs. Sanchez then drew a walk to force in a run, before Duno lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

Ortiz continued to put up zeroes, working around a single and error in the sixth, then brushing aside a two-out hit in the seventh.

In the seventh, an error with two outs extended the inning for Graham, who obliterated a pitch from Noah Takacs and deposited it 457 feet away in the left-field parking lot, pushing the lead to 7-0 on his first homer of the year.

Ortiz (1-0) finished his night with a 1-2-3 eighth, going 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits allowed, only one walk, and four strikeouts, putting him firmly in line for the win. Will Cannon came out of the 'pen in the ninth for his professional debut and set down the Marauders 1-2-3 with a strikeout, closing out the 7-0 win.

Daytona will have Monday off before hitting the road for the first time this season, opening a six-game series on the road against the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Starters for both teams are to be announced. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:15 p.m.

