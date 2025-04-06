Tait Delivers Tying and Winning Runs in Clearwater Comeback Win

DUNEDIN, FL - Two of Eduardo Tait's three hits drove in crucial runs as the Clearwater Threshers (2-1) used a late offensive surge to win the series finale 4-1 against the Dunedin Blue Jays (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. After claiming their first series of the season, the Threshers return home for a six-game set against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays got on the board first with one run in the opening frame. No more runs were scored until the eighth inning, which started when Avery Owusu-Asiedu beat out an infield single off Blue Jays reliever Johan Simon, moving to second when Dante Nori drew a walk. Tait put the Threshers on the board with a double, scoring Owusu-Asiedu to tie the game and moving Nori to third. With one out in the inning, Kodey Shojinaga grounded out to second, but it was enough for Nori to get home third and give the Threshers their first lead of the game.

Dunedin tied it on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth, but the Threshers stormed back in the ninth inning. After a leadoff walk to Diego González, Nolan Beltran bunted him over in his second sacrifice of the game. González was ruled out on a grounder from Owusu-Asiedu that ended up a fielder's choice.

Immediately after the out, Owusu-Asiedu stole second base before Nori drew a two-out walk. Tait came up clutch again for the Threshers, driving in Owusu-Asiedu with a single and moving Nori to third to give the Threshers the lead. In the next at-bat, Brady Day singled up the middle to plate Nori, giving Clearwater a two-run advantage heading into the bottom of the ninth. Despite two walks in the ninth, the Threshers kept Dunedin scoreless to clinch the victory 4-2 and take the Opening series 2-1.

Marcus Morgan allowed one unearned run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of a no-decision. Eli Trop walked three batters in 0.2 innings without allowing a run or a hit. Jose Peña struck out the only batter he faced to end the third inning. Raymon Rosario struck out one and faced the minimum in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Ryan Degges tossed 3.0 shutout frames with one hit, two walks allowed, and two strikeouts. Erik Ritchie (1-0) allowed one run on one hit and three walks, striking out two to earn the win. Titan Hayes picked up the save, striking out two and walking two in a scoreless and hitless ninth.

Clearwater turned their first double play of the season to end the second inning...The next two frames were ended by double plays as well...Hayes earned the first save of the season for the Threshers...Hayes has pitched the bottom of the ninth in both Threshers wins...Ritchie became the second Thresher this series to earn the win in his professional debut...Tait provided the game-tying RBI in the eighth and go-ahead RBI in the ninth...Beltran had two sacrifice bunts in four at-bats...Shojinaga and Nori each reached in every game of the Opening Series...The Threshers return home on Tuesday, April 8, to begin their first home series of the 2025 season against the Daytona Tortugas...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets for the upcoming season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

