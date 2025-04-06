Mighty Mussels Drop Series to Cardinals After 11-10 Walk-Off Loss

JUPITER, Fla. - In a back and forth series finale, the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 11-10 on a walk-off home run on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Myers (1-2) entered the bottom of the ninth with a 10-7 lead after scoring eight runs across the eighth and ninth innings. The Cardinals (2-1) then saw their first three men reach on an error and two walks. A wild pitch and a ground out cut the Mussels lead to one with only one out. After a strikeout of Yordalin Pena, Hunter Hoopes (0-1) was an out away from escaping

with a six out save. Instead, Cade McGee blasted his second homer of the series, giving the Cardinals an 11-10 victory and a series win.

The Mussels received solo home runs from Daniel Pena and Dameury Pena and held a 2-1 lead through the first five innings. In the sixth, Palm Beach took its first lead on a two-run triple from Josh Kross. The Cards scored four times that inning and led 5-2 entering the seventh.

Palm Beach then added another pair of runs in the seventh on a two-run home run from Won Bin Cho off the left field foul pole, extending their lead 7-2.

The Cardinals then collapsed in the eighth inning. Fort Myers sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs on just one hit. Palm Beach issued six walks and committed four errors in the frame as Fort Myers retook the lead 8-7. Hoopes shut down Palm Beach by striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

The Mussels added another two runs in the ninth on a Poncho Ruiz single and another Cardinal error, making it 10-7.

Palm Beach then mounted a final comeback in the bottom of the inning to escape with the series win.

Mussel hitters drew a dozen walks in the game. Michael Ross started for Fort Myers and threw five strong innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five.

The Mussels return to action on Tuesday, April 8, for the teams home opener at Hammond Stadium. First pitch against the Tampa Tarpons is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

