Toole's Late Blast Not Enough, Tampa Drops Extra-Inning Contest To Dunedin

September 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (30-31) dropped an extra-innings thriller on Fan Appreciation Night to the Dunedin Blue Jays (34-29) at GMS Field on Saturday night. The Tarpons entered the ninth trailing by a run, until CF Marshall Toole brought the fireworks show a little early, sending a game-tying homer over the right field wall to force extras. The Blue Jays scored first in the tenth, and Tampa couldn't force a run across in extras as they fell 5-4.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (3.0IP, 3H, 3ER, 3BB, 4K) lit up the radar gun in his final outing of the year. The Yankees' 20th ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, topped out at 100 MPH while also flashing his slider. Lagrange's slider averaged 2583 RPM while recording a whiff rate of 67%.

After two quick outs in the second, Dunedin loaded the bases with a single and two walks. Braden Barry put the exclamation mark on the two-out rally, sending a bases-clearing triple to right field, putting Dunedin up by three.

In the third, Yhoangel Aponte walked with one away. Barry was hit by a fastball, and then Aponte advanced to third when Nick Mitchell flew out to the warning track. The Blue Jays scored their fourth run of the night on a double steal. Aponte waited until C Diomedes Hernandez made the throw down to second to take off for home, and he scored easily, making the score 4-0.

The Tarpons got on the board in the fifth. 2B Juan Matheus laced a double down the right field line. After swiping third base, 1B Duncan Pastore brought home Matheus with a SAC-fly to right field. Hernandez cut into the deficit even more with a solo homer to right center field.

The inning was extended when SS Roderick Arias reached on a fielding error. DH Willy Montero and 3B Hans Montero walked to load the bases, and then a wild pitch brought home Arias to cut Tampa's deficit to one.

Down to their last three outs in the ninth, Toole sent a game-tying blast over the right field wall. Toole's first professional homer traveled 363 feet and sent the game into extra innings.

Arjun Nimmala started the tenth inning at second base and advanced ninety feet to third base on a groundout. With Tampa's infield drawn in, Carter Cunningham lined a single back up the middle to put Dunedin back on top.

Hernandez started the bottom of the tenth on second as the ghost runner. With one away, W. Montero walked. Following a fielder's choice, the Tarpons were down to their last out with runners on the corners, and RF Dillon Lewis put a good swing on a fastball but lined out to left to end the game.

The Tarpons will host the Blue Jays tomorrow for the season finale. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

