Stovall's Walk-off Lifts Tortugas to Game Two Win in DH Split

September 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas were three outs away from being swept in a doubleheader, but Peyton Stovall's walk-off sacrifice fly capped off a three-run seventh as the Daytona Tortugas bounced back from a 10-5 loss in a suspended game to take game two 5-4 over the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (32-29, 63-64) earned their sixth walk-off victory of the season as they denied Bradenton's (25-39, 54-76) quest for a third straight win.

The evening began with the resumption of Friday's seven-inning game, which picked up in the bottom of the fourth with Bradenton in front 6-2.

Against Marauders left-hander Connor Oliver, Daytona immediately chipped away. Carlos Sanchez led off with a single, then stole second. Diego Omana then struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but throw to first on the dropped third strike sailed into right field, scoring Sanchez and putting Omana at third base. Yerlin Confidan's groundout then scored Omana. After two walks and a wild pitch, a groundout from Ariel Almonte brought in a third run to close the gap to 6-5.

The score remained that way through the fifth as Oliver settled down, while Daytona reliever Nick Sando started his night with a scoreless fifth.

In the sixth, though, Bradenton broke the game back open with a two-out rally. A walk and fielder's choice left Carlos Caro at first with two outs. However, with the runner going, a wild pitch on ball four allowed Caro to go first to third. A wild throw to third skipped into left field, scoring Caro.

A bunt single followed, moving Braylon Bishop to third. Bishop then took off on a throw back to the mound, stealing home for the second run of the inning. After another walk, Esmerlyn Valdez singled home another run, before a throwing error scored a fourth run, putting the Marauders ahead 10-5.

Daytona never threatened the rest of the way as the Marauders claimed a victory in the suspended game.

Game two started approximately 35 minutes late due to some inclement weather rolling through. Once the game got going, Tortuga starter Adam Serwinowski and Bradenton right-hander Khristian Curtis matched zeroes for the first two innings.

In the third, though, Bradenton got to Daytona reliever Jose Montero. Four Marauders walked in the inning and two scored, with an error bringing in one and an RBI single from Ethan Lege putting Bradenton ahead 2-0.

Daytona, though, had an answer. With one out, Eddy Isturiz blooped a single to left that took a strange hop and bounced back left fielder Braylin Bishop. Isturiz turned on the jets and circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run that closed the gap to 2-1.

The score stayed the same as Trent Hodgdon spun 1.1 spotless innings, then gave way to Kenya Huggins, who threw 2.0 scoreless innings. In both of Huggins' frames, catcher Ryan McCrystal also threw out a runner trying to steal.

The score stayed 2-1 until the sixth, when Almonte drew a two-out walk. Jack Moss then lined a ball towards the left field corner that Bishop got his glove on, but couldn't secure, and Almonte motored all the way home to tie the game.

In the ninth, though, Bradenton answered right back against Daytona's Luke Hayden (1-0). A leadoff single and walk were followed by two wild pitches to score a run. A second run then came home on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2, Marauders.

Daytona, though, had a rally in them. After two walks began the inning, Isturiz drove a ball to deep center that Shalin Polanco got to, but also dopped. One run scored and runners wound up at second and third. Kyle Henley's roller to first got the tying run home and moved Isturiz to third for Stovall, who lifted a fly ball to Polanco just deep enough for Isturiz to score, lifting Daytona to a 5-4 victory.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.