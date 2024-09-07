Mussels Rebound with 5-4 Win over Flying Tigers

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels snapped their season-high seven game losing streak with a 5-4 victory at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium Saturday.

Fort Myers starter Adrian Bohorquez tossed three scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing just one hit and one walk. He averaged 94.7 mph on his fastball and got five whiffs on his slider. The 19-year-old finished his Low-A season with a 2.20 ERA over 16.1 innings of work after being promoted on July 31.

In a scoreless game in the top of the second, Jay Thomason walked before advancing to second on a passed ball. Caden Kendle followed by ripping a single through the left side to put the Mussels on top 1-0. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Kyle DeBarge drove in a run on an infield error to make it 2-0. With one out and the bases loaded, Khadim Diaw plated a run on a fielder's choice to cap the inning at 3-0.

After Lakeland rallied for three runs on three hits in the fourth, Fort Myers rallied in the top of the sixth. DeBarge crushed a triple to right center with one out. On the very next pitch, Brandon Winokur poked a single into center to give the Mussels a 4-3 lead.

Fort Myers tacked on again in the top of the ninth. After Daniel Pena reached on an error, Thomason drilled a double off the right field wall to put runners at second and third. With one out, Kendle lined a single to center to plate Pena and extend the lead to 5-3.

Relievers Cleiber Maldonado (1-1) and Jack Noble combined to put up five quality innings in relief to seal the victory. Noble worked the final three innings, striking out four to notch his third save of the season.

The Mussels will wrap up the 2024 season at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

