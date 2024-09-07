Mets Blank Threshers 6-0 in Penultimate Game

September 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets blanked the Clearwater Threshers 6-0 on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark in the penultimate game of their 2024 season.

Five Mets pitchers combined for the two-hit shutout. Noah Hall pitched the first inning on a minor league rehab assignment. Dylan Ross (2022 13th round/Georgia) made his pro debut after a two-year wait due to injury and struck out the side on just 11 pitches in the second inning. He was credited with the win.

Ethan Lanthier struck out three over 2.0 innings. Jeremy Peguero pitched out of a first and third jam with no outs in the fifth inning to preserve the Mets 1-0 lead.

Christian Rodriguez pitched the final 4.0 innings giving up just one single while striking out four. He earned his first save.

Mets outfielder Carson Benge had a monster day at the plate. He went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, a RBI and a run scored. Benge's ground rule RBI double in the third inning brought home Marco Vargas to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Hayden Senger hit a two-run single up the middle in the seventh inning to extend the Mets lead to 3-0. Benge made a great slide on his side at home plate to avoid the tag by catcher Eduardo Tait.

In the bottom of the seventh Benge made a running catch in the right-center gap for the third out that stranded two base runners.

Nick Roselli belted an opposite field RBI double in the eighth inning to pad the Mets lead.

The Mets scored two insurance runs in the ninth. Clearwater reliever Titan Hayes quickly got the first two outs but then walked two batters and plunked Yohairo Cuevas to load the bases. Hayes walked A.J. Ewing to force in a run then threw a wild pitch to allow another run to boost the Mets lead to 6-0.

The Mets (23-39, 45-83) and Threshers (20-40, 63-63) meet for the final regular season game of the 2024 season on Sunday. First pitch at BayCare Ballpark is 12:00 p.m.

