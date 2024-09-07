Threshers Get Two Hits in Shutout Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - Two hits from Carson DeMartini provide all the offense for the Clearwater Threshers (63-63, 20-40) as they fall 6-0 in a shutout loss to the St. Lucie Mets (45-83, 23-39) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to finish the season on a high note when they play a Sunday afternoon finale.

The Mets opened the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. They added two more in the seventh on a two-out single that extended the Mets' lead to three runs. Another double for St. Lucie drove in a run in the eighth to make it a four-run lead.

Two more runs came across in the ninth inning as the Mets went up by six before the Threshers' last licks. DeMartini reached on a walk in the ninth, but couldn't come around to score, finishing a 6-0 loss to St. Lucie.

Lachlan Wells tossed 2.0 shutout innings with two hits and one walk allowed and two strikeouts in a no-decision. A.J. Wilson allowed one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts in 2.0 frames. Eli Trop struck out three and walked one in 2.0 scoreless innings. Josbel García allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Titan Hayes

Shojinaga pinch hit for Tait in the sixth...Trop turned in a career-high three strikeouts in the first 2.0-inning outing of his pro career...DeMartini recorded both of the Threshers hits...Nori and Draggo have reached base in seven consecutive games...Tait ended his hit streak but has reached base safely in eight straight games...The Threshers conclude the 2024 regular season with a finale against the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday, September 8...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM EST

