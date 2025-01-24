Tides Coaching Staff Announced for 2025 Season

January 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles today announced Norfolk's field staff for the 2025 season. Tim Federowicz is named manager, becoming the 29th manager in Triple-A franchise history. He follows Buck Britton, who managed the Tides from 2022 to 2024 prior to being hired to Baltimore's Major League staff. Federowicz will be the 16th manager for the Tides in Harbor Park's history (since 1993) and is the sixth in Orioles affiliate franchise history (since 2007). Pitching Coach Justin Ramsey returns for his fourth season with the Tides, while Hitting Coach Mike Montville returns for his second. Joining the Tides' coaching staff are Fundamentals Coach Felipe Rojas and Development Coach Billy Facteau. Head Athletic Trainer Alan Rail and Assistant Athletic Trainer Seth Ellanson return to head the training staff. Sam Sauer joins the Tides staff as Strength and Conditioning Coach. Adam Sehlmeyer returns as Norfolk's Clubhouse Manager.

TIM FEDEROWICZ (pronounced fed-er-ROH-vitch), 37, was born in Erie, Pennsylvania but grew up in Apex, North Carolina. He played in 13 seasons professionally from 2008 to 2021 primarily as a catcher. After his retirement, he started his managerial career in 2022 with Triple-A Tacoma in Seattle organization. After one season, Federowicz served as Detroit's catching coach for the 2023 season, and then transferred his role to manager of Triple-A Toledo of Detroit's organization for the 2024 season. In his two seasons as a Triple-A manager, he's 141-158 (.472) and will manage his 300th career game on Opening Night on March 28 vs. Durham.

JUSTIN RAMSEY is entering his fourth season as Norfolk's Pitching Coach and his sixth in the Orioles organization. In each of his three season's as Norfolk's pitching coach, he set the franchise record in strikeouts. A 2004 All-American hurler at Oral Roberts University, Ramsey began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Sacramento City College for five seasons from 2007 to 2011, spent three seasons as Pitching Coach at Long Beach State from 2012 to 2014, and then as pitching coach for Nova Southeastern University from 2015 to 2018 before joining the Orioles.

MIKE MONTVILLE is entering his second season as Norfolk's Hitting Coach. This will mark his sixth season as a coach in professional baseball. Prior to joining the Tides in 2024, Montville spent the previous four years as a minor league coach in the Boston Red Sox organization and as a hitting coach in the Arizona Fall League. He served as the assistant hitting coach for the Worcester Red Sox from 2021 - 2023.

FELIPE ROJAS ALOU, JR. is entering his first season with Norfolk and his fourth overall coaching in the Orioles organization. Rojas served as Delmarva's manager for two seasons in 2022 and 2023. He was promoted to serve as Aberdeen's manager in 2024. Overall, this is his 18th season in the Orioles organization, working in the Orioles complex in the Dominican Republic prior to managing. Rojas played three seasons of minor league baseball, and is the son of former MLB player and manager Felipe Alou, Sr.

BILLY FACTEAU is entering his first season with Norfolk and his fifth overall in the Orioles organization. He played baseball at Lynn University from 2018 - 2021 where he was teammates with current Orioles prospect Shayne Fontana and former Tide Patrick Dorrian. After graduation, he joined the Orioles organization as a tech coordinator in 2021. Facteau has since served as a development coach, initially promoted to the position in 2022 to Bowie. He worked with Aberdeen during the 2023 season and rejoined Bowie in 2024 prior to his promotion to Norfolk this season.

ALAN RAIL is entering his fourth season as the Athletic Trainer for the Tides after serving the same role in 2019 for the Miami Marlins organization at Double-A Jacksonville. Before the Jumbo Shrimp, he worked in the Minnesota Twins organization for 15 years. Rail received his bachelor's degree in athletic training from Weber State University and his master's degree at Montana State University - Bozeman.

SETH ELLANSON is entering his second season as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for Norfolk. Prior to joining the Tides, Ellanson served as Head Athletic Trainer for the NBA G League Motor City Cruise. He earned his bachelor's at Minnesota State University - Mankato and then his master's in kinesiology at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale. He started as an Intern for the Minnesota Vikings and then for Austin Peay State University. After earning his master's, he was an assistant athletic trainer for Eastern Michigan University for two years prior to joining the Motor City Cruise.

SAM SAUER is entering his first season as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for Norfolk and his third overall in the Orioles organization. He served in the same role for Bowie over the previous two seasons. Prior to joining the Orioles organization, he worked in the Miami Marlins organization in addition to IMG Academy and Wichita State.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2025 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 24, 2025

Tides Coaching Staff Announced for 2025 Season - Norfolk Tides

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.