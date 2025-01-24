Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation and WooSox to Partner on "National Youth Heart Screening Day," Saturday, February 1, at Polar Park

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will team up with the Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation on "National Youth Heart Screening Day," Saturday, February 1, to host a free heart screening event at Polar Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids and young adults ages 12-25 can have their blood pressure tested, receive an electrocardiogram, review their medical history with a physician, consult with a cardiologist, practice hands-only CPR, and learn when and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Register now at joshthibodeauhelpinghearts.com. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian, but a guardian may send their child to the event with another adult if a signed note is provided.

Attendees can enter the ballpark through Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The garage across from Polar Park is also available.

The Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation was established by Ralph and Deb Thibodeau of Holden, MA, following the sudden death of their 12-year-old son, Josh, on July 18, 2011, during a soccer camp at Wachusett Regional High School. The seemingly healthy child had undiagnosed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic disease that causes the heart muscle to thicken and stiffen, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood.

"Josh very well could be here with us today if he had an EKG and echocardiogram," said Deb Thibodeau. "Not a day goes by that we do not think of our goofy, fun, and sensitive 12-year-old and miss the way his smile lit up the room or the sound of his infectious giggles. Often, kids with conditions that can cause sudden cardiac arrest have little or no symptoms, which can be explained away, as was the case with our Josh. This is Josh's legacy. We never want any family to have to endure the loss of a child, especially from something that may be preventable if detected. Baseline EKGs should be a standard part of all children's well-child visits."

The American Heart Association estimates that 350,000 people in the United States experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year, and 1 in 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk. The Thibodeau family seeks to reduce sudden cardiac death (SCD) by educating schools and communities about warning symptoms and the importance of heart screenings.

"Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, yet most Americans never get their heart screened, so by the time they discover they have a heart condition, it's too late," said WooSox Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill. "What Ralph and Deb Thibodeau are doing to honor their son's memory is heroic. By turning their pain into purpose, they have undoubtedly improved--and saved--hundreds of young lives."

Those efforts saved the life of Josh's childhood best friend, WooSox Director of Partnerships Management PJ Barry. At a heart screening event one year after Josh's passing, the Holden native was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time.

Thanks to early detection and medical intervention, the St. Peter-Marian alum enjoyed a successful collegiate baseball career at Saint Leo University near Tampa, Florida, despite his health condition. In 2019 and 2022, he played summer ball with the Worcester Bravehearts.

"I genuinely cannot thank the Thibodeaus enough for all that they have done for my family and me," said Barry. "They have not only made an impact on my life, but many others who may have not known they were at a higher risk of SCD. Getting screened while you are still young is something that not everyone has access to, and the fact that the Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation organizes screenings for free is incredible. And now, being able to team up with the WooSox, my place of employment, this is simply amazing."

The WooSox honored the Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation at a home game in April 2024 for donating 11 AEDs to various Worcester Little League organizations. Before first pitch against the Rochester Red Wings at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, June 8, the club will for the first time in its five-year history host "Heart Health Awareness Day" at Polar Park.

