Love Called up to Reading

January 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of defenseman Tyler Love to the ECHL's Reading Royals Thursday.

Love, 24, has played in all but one Marksmen game so far this season, and is first in team defensemen scoring with 13 points (3g+10a) in 32 games.

The Moon Township, Penn., native is in his first full professional season after joining Fayetteville last Spring out of college. At the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Love put up 8 points (2g+6a) in 11 games with a plus-9 rating.

Love will get a chance to make his ECHL debut with Reading when the Royals visit Greenville Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville returns to action with a home-and-home series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and will take the ice at the Crown Coliseum at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 25. Single-game tickets to Star Wars night and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

